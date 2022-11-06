×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Turkey | Bus | Accident

Official: 3 Dead, 32 Hurt in Bus Accident in Northern Turkey

Sunday, 06 November 2022 11:00 AM EST

ISTANBUL (AP) — A bus accident Sunday in northern Turkey left three people dead and 32 others injured, Turkey's health minister said.

A passenger bus from the private Kamil Koc bus company overturned on a major highway by Bolu province. Minister Fahrettin Koca said the 32 injured included two in serious condition.

Videos showed at least two people lyin on the ground near the flipped bus. Law enforcement and health care workers were at the scene.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A bus accident Sunday in northern Turkey left three people dead and 32 others injured, Turkey's health minister said.A passenger bus from the private Kamil Koc bus company overturned on a major highway by Bolu province. Minister Fahrettin Koca said the 32 injured included...
Turkey,Bus,Accident
84
2022-00-06
Sunday, 06 November 2022 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved