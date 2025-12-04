Trump Could Decide to Withdraw From USMCA Trade Deal Next Year

President Donald Trump could decide next year to withdraw from the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), Politico reported on Thursday, citing U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

“The president’s view is he only wants deals that are a good deal. The reason why we built a review period into USMCA was in case we needed to revise it, review it or exit it,” Greer told Politico's White House bureau chief Dasha Burns in a podcast episode that airs Friday.

Greer also raised the idea of negotiating separately with Canada and Mexico and dividing the agreement into two parts in the podcast, adding that he spoke with Trump about that possibility just this week.

The White House, Canadian, and Mexican governments did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Trump on Wednesday said that the USMCA agreement - which faces an upcoming review - will either be left to expire or another deal will be worked out.

The USMCA, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement in 2020 and was negotiated during Trump's first term as president, requires the three countries to hold a joint review after six years.