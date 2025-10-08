WATCH TV LIVE

United Nations to Cut 25% of Its Global Peacekeeping Force in Response to US Funding Strains

Wednesday, 08 October 2025 07:00 PM EDT

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations will begin slashing its peacekeeping force and operations, forcing thousands of soldiers in the next several months to evacuate far-flung global hotspots as a result of the latest U.S. funding cuts to the world body, a senior U.N. official said.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private meeting, briefed reporters Wednesday on the 25% reduction in peacekeepers worldwide as the United States, the largest U.N. donor, makes changes to align with President Donald Trump's “America First” vision.

Around 13,000 to 14,000 military and police personnel out of more than 50,000 peacekeepers deployed across nine global missions will be sent back to their home countries. That comes as the U.N. plans to cut about 15% of the peacekeeping force’s $5.4 billion budget for next year.

The decision to institute a major overhaul of the peacekeeping force — known globally for their distinctive blue berets or helmets — followed a meeting Tuesday between U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and major donors, including Mike Waltz, the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The U.S. outlined that it would commit $680 million to peacekeeping efforts, a significant reduction to the $1 billion payment the U.S. had made this time last year, the U.N. official said. That funding will be accessible for all active missions, especially those the U.S. has taken special interest in, such as peacekeepers in Lebanon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Contributions from the U.S. and China make up half of the U.N.'s peacekeeping budget. Another senior U.N. official, who also requested anonymity to discuss private talks, said China has indicated it will be paying its full contribution by the end of the year.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


