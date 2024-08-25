WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | ukraine

President Zelenskyy Says Trump Has Signaled Support for Ukraine

President Zelenskyy Says Trump Has Signaled Support for Ukraine

Sunday, 25 August 2024 09:25 AM EDT

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled his support for Ukraine in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said he wants to stop the war with Russia, the Ukrainian president told Indian reporters in an interview posted on his social media channel on Sunday.

Republican presidential candidate Trump is locked in a tight-run race with Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 U.S. election and has threatened U.S. withdrawal from NATO and said he would not defend allies that did not increase their defense budgets.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled his support for Ukraine in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said he wants to stop the war with Russia, the Ukrainian president told Indian reporters in an interview posted on his social media channel on...
trump, ukraine
86
2024-25-25
Sunday, 25 August 2024 09:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved