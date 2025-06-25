WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | ukraine | russia | ceasefire | volodymyr zelenskyy | nato

Zelenskyy Hails 'Substantive' Meeting With Trump

Wednesday, 25 June 2025 10:31 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed his meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday as "long and substantive," saying the two talked about achieving a ceasefire in the Russian war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy had hoped to use a 50-minute meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague to lobby Trump for investment in Ukraine's defense effort against Russia.

"We covered all the truly important issues. I thank Mr. President, I thank the United States," he wrote on X.

"We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace. We spoke about how to protect our people."

Russia's February 2022 invasion is grinding toward its three-and-a-half-year mark, and Trump has shown no sign of resuming the donations of weaponry that his predecessor former President Joe Biden had instituted.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed his meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday as "long and substantive," saying the two talked about achieving a ceasefire in the Russian war in Ukraine.
trump, ukraine, russia, ceasefire, volodymyr zelenskyy, nato
130
2025-31-25
Wednesday, 25 June 2025 10:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved