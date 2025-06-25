Zelenskyy Hails 'Substantive' Meeting With Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed his meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday as "long and substantive," saying the two talked about achieving a ceasefire in the Russian war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy had hoped to use a 50-minute meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague to lobby Trump for investment in Ukraine's defense effort against Russia.

"We covered all the truly important issues. I thank Mr. President, I thank the United States," he wrote on X.

"We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace. We spoke about how to protect our people."

Russia's February 2022 invasion is grinding toward its three-and-a-half-year mark, and Trump has shown no sign of resuming the donations of weaponry that his predecessor former President Joe Biden had instituted.