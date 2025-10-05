Trump Authorizes Troops to Chicago as Judge Blocks Portland Deployment

President Donald Trump authorized the deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago after a federal agent shot a motorist there Saturday, while a federal judge temporarily blocked his effort to send troops to Portland, Oregon.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement that 300 National Guardsmen would be sent to Chicago “to protect federal officers and assets.” The move follows weeks of warnings from the administration about possible federal intervention in the city’s efforts to curb violent crime.

“President Trump will not turn a blind eye to the lawlessness plaguing American cities,” Jackson said.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin criticized the deployment, calling it “a shameful chapter in our nation’s history.” He said the president’s actions were “not about fighting crime but about spreading fear.”

In Portland, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut issued a temporary restraining order preventing the administration from deploying troops to the city. Immergut wrote that the government had not shown that recent incidents of violence amounted to an organized attempt to overthrow the government.

She said protests in Portland did not present a “danger of rebellion” and that regular law enforcement was capable of handling unrest.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden praised the ruling, saying it confirmed that “Oregonians do not need or want federal troops to provoke violence in our state.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller criticized the order on social media, calling it a “legal insurrection” and accusing Oregon officials of tolerating “an organized terrorist attack on the federal government.”

Earlier Saturday, a federal officer in Chicago shot a motorist after law enforcement agents were reportedly surrounded by several vehicles, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said agents were “boxed in by 10 cars” and that one of the drivers was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. “Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots,” McLaughlin said.

The motorist drove to a hospital for treatment and was listed in fair condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

McLaughlin alleged that local police “left the shooting scene” and refused to assist federal agents in securing the area. The Chicago Police Department said officers responded but were not involved in the incident or its investigation, which federal authorities are handling.

Following the shooting, protesters gathered near the scene chanting anti-ICE slogans, local media reported. Demonstrators were dispersed with tear gas and pepper balls before regrouping and later dispersing after federal agents left the area.

The deployment to Chicago is part of “Operation Midway Blitz,” a federal initiative launched last month to address violent crime. DHS officials said the shooting was not the first involving federal agents under the operation.

On Sept. 12, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers fatally shot 38-year-old Silverio Villegas Gozalez during a traffic stop, saying he attempted to flee and dragged an officer with his vehicle.

Federal deployments have also taken place in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Local officials have criticized the operations, arguing that they have worsened tensions. The Trump administration says the actions are necessary to protect federal property and restore order.

Material from Agence French Presse was used in this story.