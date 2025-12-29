Trump: US Would Strike Iran Again Over Nukes

President Donald Trump on Monday said that the U.S. would quickly launch new attacks on Iran if it is rebuilding the nuclear program that he struck in June.
"I hear Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we have to knock them down," he told reporters while welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "We'll knock the hell out of them."
Trump also said he remained open to negotiating a "deal," which he called "much smarter."
