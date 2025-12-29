Trump: US Would Strike Iran Again Over Nukes

President Donald Trump on Monday said that the U.S. would quickly launch ‍new attacks on ‍Iran if it is rebuilding ⁠the nuclear program that he struck in June.

"I ​hear Iran is trying to build up ‍again, and if they are, we ⁠have to knock them down," he told reporters while welcoming Israeli Prime ⁠Minister ​Benjamin Netanyahu ⁠to his Mar-a-Lago estate in ‍Florida. "We'll knock the hell ‌out of them."

Trump also said he remained ⁠open ​to negotiating ‍a "deal," which he called "much smarter."