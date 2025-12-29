WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | trike | iran | nuclear progra | israel

Trump: US Would Strike Iran Again Over Nukes

Monday, 29 December 2025 02:52 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Monday said that the U.S. would quickly launch ‍new attacks on ‍Iran if it is rebuilding ⁠the nuclear program that he struck in June.

"I ​hear Iran is trying to build up ‍again, and if they are, we ⁠have to knock them down," he told reporters while welcoming Israeli Prime ⁠Minister ​Benjamin Netanyahu ⁠to his Mar-a-Lago estate in ‍Florida. "We'll knock the hell ‌out of them."

Trump also said he remained ⁠open ​to negotiating ‍a "deal," which he called "much smarter."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Donald Trump on Monday said that the U.S. would quickly launch ‍new attacks on ‍Iran if it is rebuilding ⁠the nuclear program that he struck in June.
trump, trike, iran, nuclear progra, israel
85
2025-52-29
Monday, 29 December 2025 02:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved