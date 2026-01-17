Trump Taps Turkey's Erdogan for Gaza Oversight Board

President Donald Trump has sent a letter inviting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to become a member of a so-called "Board of Peace" that is to supervise the temporary governance of Gaza, which has been under a fragile ceasefire since October, the Turkish presidency said Saturday.
The White House on Friday announced some members of the Board of Peace, which Trump will chair. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was announced as one of the members of the "Gaza Executive Board," along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
