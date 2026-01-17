WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Taps Turkey's Erdogan for Gaza Oversight Board

Saturday, 17 January 2026 09:44 AM EST

⁠President Donald Trump has sent a letter inviting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to become a member of a so-called "Board of Peace" that is to supervise the temporary governance of Gaza, which has been under a fragile ceasefire since October, the Turkish presidency said Saturday.

The White House on Friday announced some members of the Board of Peace, which Trump will chair. Turkish Foreign ⁠Minister Hakan Fidan ​was announced ⁠as one of the members of the "Gaza Executive Board," along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. 

