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Spain Says it Has Closed Its Airspace to US Planes Involved in the Iran war

Spain Says it Has Closed Its Airspace to US Planes Involved in the Iran war

Monday, 30 March 2026 08:01 AM EDT

MADRID (AP) — Spain has closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in the Iran war, Defense Minister Margarita Robles said Monday, marking another step in the country's opposition to the U.S. and Israel's conflict in the Middle East.

Spain had already said the U.S. could not use jointly operated military bases in the Iran conflict, which Spanish Prime Minister Pedro S nchez has described as illegal, reckless and unjust.

Defense Minister Robles said Monday the same logic applied to the use of Spanish airspace in the conflict.

“This was made perfectly clear to the American military and forces from the very beginning. Therefore, neither the bases are authorized, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorized for any actions related to the war in Iran,” Robles told reporters. Spanish newspaper El Pais first reported the closure of Spain’s airspace, citing military sources.

Spain’s government under S nchez has been Europe’s loudest opposing voice against U.S. and Israeli military actions in the Middle East.

After S nchez's government denied the U.S. use of the Rota and Mor n military bases in southern Spain, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade with Madrid.

S nchez was also among the most vocal critics of Israel's actions in its war in Gaza.

“I think everyone knows Spain’s position; it’s very clear,” Robles said, calling the war in Iran “profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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Spain has closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in the Iran war, Defense Minister Margarita Robles said Monday, marking another step in the country's opposition to the U.S. and Israel's conflict in the Middle East.Spain had already said the U.S. could not use jointly...
Trump Spain United States Iran war
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2026-01-30
Monday, 30 March 2026 08:01 AM
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