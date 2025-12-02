WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump somalia immigration afghanistan

Trump Says he Doesn't Want Somalis in the US, Urges Them to Go Back to Their Homeland and Fix it

Trump Says he Doesn't Want Somalis in the US, Urges Them to Go Back to Their Homeland and Fix it

Tuesday, 02 December 2025 03:02 PM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump during a lengthy Cabinet meeting on Tuesday said he did not want Somali immigrants in the U.S., saying residents of the war-ravaged eastern African country are too reliant on U.S. social safety net and add little to the United States.

The president’s comment came days after his administration announced they are halting all asylum decisions following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington. The suspect in last week’s incident is originally from Afghanistan but Trump has used the moment to raise questions about immigrants from other nations, including Somalia.

“They contribute nothing. The welfare is like 88% or something. They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country,” He said. “Their country is no good for a reason. Your country stinks and we don’t want them in our country.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Donald Trump during a lengthy Cabinet meeting on Tuesday said he did not want Somali immigrants in the U.S., saying residents of the warravaged eastern African country are too reliant on U.S. social safety net and add little to the United States.The president's...
trump somalia immigration afghanistan
137
2025-02-02
Tuesday, 02 December 2025 03:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved