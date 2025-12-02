Trump Says he Doesn't Want Somalis in the US, Urges Them to Go Back to Their Homeland and Fix it

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump during a lengthy Cabinet meeting on Tuesday said he did not want Somali immigrants in the U.S., saying residents of the war-ravaged eastern African country are too reliant on U.S. social safety net and add little to the United States.

The president’s comment came days after his administration announced they are halting all asylum decisions following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington. The suspect in last week’s incident is originally from Afghanistan but Trump has used the moment to raise questions about immigrants from other nations, including Somalia.

“They contribute nothing. The welfare is like 88% or something. They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country,” He said. “Their country is no good for a reason. Your country stinks and we don’t want them in our country.”