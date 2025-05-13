WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Trump Saudi Arabia fighter jet escort

How to Impress a US President? Spin up a Fighter Jet Escort for Air Force One

How to Impress a US President? Spin up a Fighter Jet Escort for Air Force One

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 06:01 PM EDT

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia didn't even wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to land there before it set out to impress him in a sky-high way.

As Trump flew in to Riyadh on Tuesday, he got a ceremonial escort from six Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s as his plane approached the kingdom's capital — an exceptionally rare sight.

Margo Martin, a White House official, posted video of the escort online, declaring, “Saudi F-15’s providing honorary escort for Air Force One!”

The Royal Saudi Air Force has the world’s largest fleet of F-15s after the U.S. Air Force.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Saudi Arabia didn't even wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to land there before it set out to impress him in a skyhigh way.As Trump flew in to Riyadh on Tuesday, he got a ceremonial escort from six Royal Saudi Air Force F15s as his plane approached the kingdom's capital ...
Trump Saudi Arabia fighter jet escort
98
2025-01-13
Tuesday, 13 May 2025 06:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved