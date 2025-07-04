Trump Disappointed in Putin, to Speak With Zelenskyy Friday

President Donald Trump told reporters early on Friday he is disappointed in Russian President Vladimir Putin and does not think Putin will stop the war in Ukraine.

Trump also said he will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said that a phone call Putin resulted in no progress at all on efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said that Russia closely follows all of Trump's statements after the U.S. president said he was "very disappointed" with his latest conversation with Putin.

Trump, who had confidently stated last week that Putin was "looking to settle" the conflict, said after Thursday's phone call that he did not think the Russian leader was looking to stop it.

Asked about the comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "Of course, we are paying very close attention to all of President Trump's statements."

He did not address Trump's implied criticism of Putin.

Trump, who returned to the White House in January with a promise to swiftly end the "bloodbath" in Ukraine, said after Thursday's call: "I didn't make any progress with him at all."

Peskov said Putin had told Trump that Russia would prefer to achieve its goals in Ukraine by political and diplomatic means, but in the meantime would continue what it calls its "special military operation."

He said the Kremlin leader had told Trump that Russia expects to agree a date for a third round of peace talks with Ukraine, following earlier talks in May and June.