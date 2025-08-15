Trump: 'Won't Be Happy' if No Ukraine Ceasefire Friday

President Donald Trump says he won't be happy if a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine isn't agreed to Friday.

"I want certain things. I want to see a ceasefire. This has nothing to do with Europe. Europe's not telling me what to do," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew to Alaska on Friday morning.

"I want to see a ceasefire rapidly, I don't know if it's going to be today but I'm not going to be happy if it's not today. Everyone said it can't be today but I'm just saying I want the killing to stop."

Trump is scheduled to land at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage before Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meetings could last 6-7 hours, said the Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitri Peskov.

The meeting will be at least the seventh between the two leaders.