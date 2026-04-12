Trump: Pope Leo 'Weak' on Crime, 'Terrible' on Foreign Policy

President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized Pope Leo in a lengthy Truth Social post, accusing the pontiff of being weak on crime and misguided on global affairs amid rising tensions over war and U.S. policy.

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy," Trump wrote.

The president took aim at the Pope's criticism of his administration, particularly comments expressing concern about U.S. actions amid the Iran war.

"He talks about 'fear' of the Trump Administration, but doesn't mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services," Trump said.

Trump also criticized the Pope's stance on major geopolitical issues, including Iran and Venezuela.

"I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon," Trump wrote. "I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States."

The president further argued that his policies have strengthened the country.

"I don't want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I'm doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History," he said.

Trump also suggested Pope Leo's election was politically motivated.

"If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican," he wrote, adding that the Pope "should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left."

A short time later, speaking to reporters after Air Force One landed outside Washington from Florida, Trump said, “We don’t like a Pope who says it’s OK to have a nuclear weapon.”

“He’s a very liberal person — and he's a man that doesn't believe in stopping crime,” Trump said of Leo, before adding, “I’m not a fan of Pope Leo.”

Trump's remarks come a day after Pope Leo urged world leaders to end what he called the "madness of war" during a special prayer vigil in St. Peter's Basilica. He warned against the use of religion to justify conflict and decried global instability.

"The balance within the human family has been severely destabilized," said Pope Leo. "Even the holy Name of God, the God of life, is being dragged into discourses of death."

He added: "Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!"