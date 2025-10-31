Trump Names Nigeria 'Country of Particular Concern'

President Donald Trump on Friday announced he is formally designating Nigeria a "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC), citing what he called the "mass slaughter" of Christians by radical Islamist militants.

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a 'COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN' — but that is the least of it."

Under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, a CPC designation is the United States' strongest official rebuke of religious persecution, triggering potential sanctions, aid restrictions, or arms limits unless waived for national security reasons.

Human rights groups say Nigeria's Christian communities are enduring one of the world's worst waves of religious violence, with armed militants and Fulani herdsmen attacking churches and villages across the Middle Belt.

Watchdog organizations estimate more than 7,000 Christians have been killed so far in 2025, with thousands more kidnapped or displaced.

Trump noted those numbers in his post:

"When Christians, or any such group, are slaughtered like what is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore[, R-W.Va.], together with Chairman Tom Cole[, R-Okla.,] and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and report back to me."

"The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria," Trump added.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has not issued a singular, comprehensive statement specifically labeling the widespread attacks on Christians in Nigeria as genocide, but it is aware of and has signaled concern about the situation.

Nigeria's government in Abuja maintains the violence is part of broader insecurity, not religious persecution, but faith leaders and analysts say Christians are clearly being targeted for their beliefs.

Trump's action follows growing calls for U.S. pressure on Nigeria's government and could restore the CPC designation that was lifted during the Biden administration.

"We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the world!" Trump concluded.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last month introduced the Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025, aiming to impose sanctions on Nigerian officials who facilitate violence against Christians, enforce blasphemy laws, or fail to address Islamist extremist attacks.

"Nigerian Christians are being targeted and executed for their faith by Islamist terrorist groups, and are being forced to submit to sharia law and blasphemy laws across Nigeria," said Cruz in a statement.

"It is long past time to impose real costs on the Nigerian officials who facilitate these activities, and my Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act uses new and existing tools to do exactly that."