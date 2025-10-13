Trump: 'Hand of Friendship' Open to Iran

The hand of friendship and cooperation is always open to Iran, President Donald Trump said in a speech before Israel’s parliament on Monday.

Trump was welcomed earlier in the day in Israel where he addressed the Knesset before flying on to Egypt for a summit aimed at building conditions for a lasting peace in Gaza.

During his speech, Trump condemned the Obama administration for agreeing to the Iran nuclear deal.

"I terminated the Iran nuclear deal, and I was very proud to do it," Trump said. "Yet even to Iran, whose regime has inflicted so much death on the Middle East, the hand of friendship and cooperation is open."

The president said, "neither the United States nor Israel bear the people of Iran any hostility. We merely want to live in peace."

“And to Iran, and as you know this is not said out of weakness, there's no weakness. But I'm going to say this, that we are ready when you are, and it will be the best decision that Iran has ever made," Trump said. "And it's going to happen. It's going to happen.

"I know a lot of Iranians in the United States, they're good people, smart, hard-working people. They don't want to see what's happened to their country."

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declined an Egyptian invitation to attend the summit in a post on X early on Monday saying: "While favoring diplomatic engagement, neither President Pezeshkian nor I can engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian people and continue to threaten and sanction us."