Trump to Knesset: 'Historic Dawn of a New Middle East'

President Donald Trump told Israel’s parliament on Monday that his Gaza peace deal offers "the historic dawn of a new Middle East."

In a speech underway live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 online streaming platform, Trump spoke after Hamas released all 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza on Monday, as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the territory.

"We gather on a day of profound joy, of soaring hope, of renewed faith, and above all, a day to give our deepest thanks to the Almighty God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacobs," Trump said in his opening remarks.

"And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still. And the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace.

"A land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity. This is not only the end of a war, this is the end of a age of terror and death, and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God. It's the start of a grand concord and lasting harmony for Israel and all the nations of what will soon be a truly magnificent region. I believe that so strongly. This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East."

Trump thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for being "a man of exceptional courage and patriotism, whose partnership did so much to make this momentous day possible."

A few minutes later, Trump said: "The hostages are back, the hostages are back. It is a good feeling. Isn't that nice to say?"

While thanking his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, Trump was briefly interrupted, and a Knesset member was removed from the room after verbally protesting.

Trump also thanked son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine for helping in achieving the peace deal.

The president recalled how the Gaza war began soon after Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and killed roughly 1,200 Israelis and took hostage about 250 others.

"As we celebrate today, let us remember how this nightmare of depravity and death all began two years ago on the eve of the Simchat Torah holiday, thousands of innocent Israeli civilians were attacked by terrorists and one of the most evil and heinous desecrations of innocent life the world has ever seen," he said.

"The worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. The cruelty of October 7th struck to the core of humanity itself."

In his speech, Trump said countries working together toward peace under the Gaza agreement represents an "incredible triumph for Israel and the world."

The hand of friendship and cooperation is always open to Iran, Trump said in his speech.

Trump noted that Israel "has won all that can be won by force of arms."

He added that it was time to translate what he described as "victories against terrorists" into peace and prosperity for the Middle East.

Trump was welcomed in Israel on Monday where he was due to address the Knesset before flying on to Egypt for a summit aimed at building conditions for a lasting peace in Gaza.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declined an Egyptian invitation to attend the summit in a post on X early on Monday saying: "While favoring diplomatic engagement, neither President Pezeshkian nor I can engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian people and continue to threaten and sanction us."