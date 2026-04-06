Trump: Iran Could Be 'Taken Out' on Tuesday Night

President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters that Iran could be taken out in one evening, "and that night might be tomorrow night," warning Tehran it had to make a deal by the end of the day Tuesday or face the consequences.

Trump had earlier vowed to enforce a Tuesday night deadline for Iran to agree to a ceasefire deal or face broad attacks on power plants and other critical infrastructure.

"The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night," he said during a White House press conference.

Trump, joined by senior national security advisers, also described in detail the operation to recover a downed American airman over the weekend from Iranian territory.

He said the unidentified airman was hiding in Iranian mountains and kept climbing higher in order to improve the chances for a successful recovery. "It was like finding a needle in a haystack," Trump said.

Hundreds of American forces were involved in the search and recovery mission and to prevent the Iranians from finding him first, he said.