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Tags: trump | iran | destroy | infrastructure

Trump: I Can Destroy Iran in One Day, One Hour

By    |   Sunday, 12 April 2026 06:56 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said Sunday he could cripple Iran’s infrastructure in a matter of hours, escalating tensions following unsuccessful talks aimed at easing relations with Tehran.

"I could take out Iran in one day ... in one hour. I could have their entire energy, everything, every one of their power-generating plants, which is a big deal. I hate to do it, because if you do it, it takes 10 years to build. ... They'll never be able to rebuild it," Trump said in an interview on Fox News.  

The comments came hours after diplomatic efforts involving Vice President JD Vance ended without an agreement.

Trump also suggested recent U.S. military action was intended as a warning to Iran.

The president said he destroyed a bridge in Iran "just to show them because they came out with a statement."

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President Donald Trump said Sunday he could cripple Iran's infrastructure in a matter of hours, escalating tensions following unsuccessful talks aimed at easing relations with Tehran. "I could take out Iran in one day ... in one hour."
trump, iran, destroy, infrastructure
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Sunday, 12 April 2026 06:56 PM
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