Trump Row Over Greenland Derails Ukraine Postwar Deal

European opposition ⁠to President Donald Trump's bid to acquire Greenland and his proposed "Board of Peace" initiative has disrupted plans for an economic support package for postwar Ukraine, the Financial Times reported ‍on Wednesday.

A planned announcement of an $800 billion prosperity ‍plan to be agreed between Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. at the World Economic Forum ⁠in Davos this week has been delayed, the report said, citing six officials.

Reuters could not immediately verify ​the report. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Nobody is in any mood to stage ‍a grand spectacle around an agreement with Trump right now," ⁠one official told the FT, adding that disputes over Greenland and the Board of Peace had overtaken an earlier focus on Ukraine at the Davos meeting.

Tensions over Greenland disrupted ⁠negotiations on the prosperity ​plan text this ⁠week, the FT report said, adding that the U.S. did not send ‍a representative to a key meeting on Monday evening.

The "prosperity plan" was not ‌being shelved indefinitely and could still be signed at a later date, the newspaper added.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ⁠said on ​Tuesday that he would ‍travel to Davos only if documents on security guarantees with the United States and a ‍prosperity plan were ready to be signed there.