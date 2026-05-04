Trump Says US Cutting 'a Lot' More Than 5K Troops From Germany

President Donald Trump said the United States will withdraw far more than 5,000 troops from Germany, signaling a deeper drawdown of U.S. forces in Europe.

“We’re going to cut way down, and we’re cutting a lot further than 5,000,” Trump told reporters Saturday in Florida, a day after the Pentagon announced an initial reduction of 5,000 troops.

The move comes amid rising tensions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who recently criticized the administration’s handling of Iran and questioned whether Trump had a clear strategy in the Middle East. Trump fired back, calling Merz an “ineffectual” leader.

Merz has denied any connection between the dispute and the planned troop reductions, saying, “There is no connection.”

The U.S. maintains a significant military presence in Europe — a legacy of World War II and the Cold War — with more than 36,000 troops stationed in Germany alone and tens of thousands more across the continent. The deployment has also supported operations in the Middle East, Africa, and the Arctic.

Trump has long pressed NATO allies to take on more responsibility for their own defense and has repeatedly criticized European partners over military spending. The Pentagon has not yet detailed which units or missions would be affected by the expanded withdrawal.