Trump: 'We Want to End the War in Gaza'

President Donald Trump outlined a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza war, secure the release of hostages, and establish post-conflict governance under non-Hamas leadership during a multilateral meeting with leaders of eight Arab and Muslim countries, according to Arab diplomats cited by The Times of Israel.

Trump opened the session by telling reporters, "We want to end the war in Gaza. We're going to end it. Maybe we can end it right now." He described the meeting as "my most important" and said Israel would be engaged next, referencing his upcoming talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump also praised Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's U.N. address, which stressed that peace depends on guaranteeing Israel's security.

The proposal builds partly on a framework developed by former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair but expands it to include a cease-fire arrangement. Trump's plan envisions a pause of several weeks during which all 48 remaining hostages would be released.

The participating countries — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan — had been briefed in advance and submitted a position paper.

The document welcomed Trump's plan and outlined four priorities: ending the war and allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza; securing the return of hostages; supporting a peaceful regional solution based on Trump's vision; and objecting to Israeli military actions beyond Gaza, citing recent strikes in Qatar.

The paper also rejected any Israeli occupation of Gaza, displacement of Palestinians, establishment of settlements, annexation of the West Bank, or changes to the status quo at Jerusalem holy sites.

After the meeting, Trump did not comment publicly, though his envoy, Steve Witkoff, signaled optimism. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the discussions "very fruitful" and said a joint declaration would follow.

The White House is expected to issue a formal statement as early as Wednesday once all participants approve the wording.