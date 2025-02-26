WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | electricty | africa

Report: Trump Ends US Initiative to Boost Electricity Access in Africa

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 08:52 AM EST

An initiative by the United States to increase electricity supply in Africa has been dismantled by President Donald Trump's administration after more than a decade of work, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Almost all of Power Africa's programs have been listed for termination and the majority of its staff fired, the report added, citing unnamed sources.

Some remaining programs, particularly those aimed at connecting projects with U.S. companies, may be retained under other U.S. agencies, the report added.

The Power Africa initiative, which was launched in 2013 by then president Barack Obama, aims to bring electricity to tens of millions of households in Africa.

"Each program is undergoing a review with the goal of restructuring assistance to serve U.S. interests," Bloomberg reported, quoting a State Department spokesperson.

"Programs that serve our nation's interests will continue. However, programs that aren't aligned with our national interest will not," an official from the department told Bloomberg in a reply to questions.

An email sent to the U.S. State Department's office requesting comment was not immediately answered.

Power Africa was operated under the U.S. government's relief provider, USAID, the first high-profile target of the effort to slash federal government spending led by billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An initiative by the United States to increase electricity supply in Africa has been dismantled by President Donald Trump's administration after more than a decade of work, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.Almost all of Power...
trump, electricty, africa
211
2025-52-26
Wednesday, 26 February 2025 08:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved