Axios: Trump Plans Egypt Summit on Gaza

President Donald Trump plans to convene world leaders for a summit on Gaza during his visit to Egypt next week, Axios reported on Friday, citing four sources with knowledge of the matter.

Among those expected to participate are representatives from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Indonesia, Axios said, citing the sources.

Sources said the summit is being organized by Egyptian president Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, who has already reached out to several European and Arab leaders with invitations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not expected to attend at the moment, according to a U.S. official, Axios reported.

The summit likely will take place on Tuesday morning, but could be moved to Monday, the outlet reported.

Trump is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday morning local time, and then travel to Egypt in the afternoon to meet Sisi and participate in a signing ceremony along with with the other guarantors (Egypt, Qatar and Turkey) of the Gaza peace deal.