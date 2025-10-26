Top Israeli Minister Predicts Trump's Plan Will Eventually Fail

President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan is ultimately destined to fail, and the Israeli army will need to resume operations in the territory and retake areas returned to Hamas under the ceasefire deal, sources close to Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer have said, World Israel News reported on Sunday.

“Dermer, who has been a key architect of Israel’s strategy during the war and is slated to resign from the government next month, reportedly told his aides last week that the new security force being assembled by Egypt — the International Stabilization Force — which is expected to draw from countries across the Muslim world, will be unable to succeed in its mission of disarming Hamas, demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, and enforcing the Trump administration’s peace deal.

The failure of the International Stabilization Force to enforce the peace plan, combined with Hamas’s refusal to disarm, will secure backing from the Trump administration for a decisive IDF operation to dismantle the terrorist organization in Gaza, Dermer reportedly told his aides, according to World Israel News.

However, Dermer reportedly added that Israel is poised to expand the Abraham Accords by achieving peace agreements with both Syria and Lebanon, capitalizing on the IDF’s successful military campaign against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the collapse of the Assad regime in Damascus.