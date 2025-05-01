WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | congo | rwanda | minerals deal | massad boulos | peace accord

US Pushing Congo-Rwanda Peace Accord Accompanied by Bilateral Minerals Deals

Thursday, 01 May 2025 02:20 PM EDT

The U.S. is pushing Congo and Rwanda to sign a peace accord at the White House in about two months, accompanied by bilateral minerals deals with both countries, President Donald Trump's senior Africa adviser, Massad Boulos, told Reuters on Thursday.

A U.S.-backed peace accord would come amid an advance by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in Congo, the latest cycle of violence of a decades-long conflict in a region rich in minerals including tantalum and gold.

