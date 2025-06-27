Trump: US Ending Trade Talks With Canada Over Digital Tax

President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. is immediately ending trade talks with Canada in response to the country's digital services tax on technology companies, calling it a "direct and blatant attack on our country."

"Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period."