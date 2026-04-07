US Embassies in Mideast Issue Alerts After Trump Threat Escalation

U.S. embassies across the Middle East issued heightened security alerts Tuesday, urging American citizens to limit travel and remain vigilant after President Donald Trump sharply escalated rhetoric toward Iran.

In an early morning post on Truth Social, Trump warned Iran could face "civilization-ending" consequences if it failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route.

He also suggested potential strikes on infrastructure such as power plants and bridges, raising alarm among diplomats and security officials across the region.

U.S. missions quickly responded with advisories citing increased risks of unrest, retaliatory attacks, and anti-American sentiment. Alerts in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were among the most urgent.

In Bahrain, the U.S. Embassy in Manama ordered all U.S. government employees to shelter in place and urged Americans to do the same, warning that Iran and allied militias could target U.S. interests.

The embassy suspended routine consular services and advised Americans to remain in secure buildings and monitor updates for possible departure options.

The embassy emphasized preparedness for worsening conditions, stating that those who remain "should be prepared to shelter in place in a secure location within a safe building."

Hours later, the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh issued a similar alert, directing personnel to limit nonessential movement and warning of missile and drone threats tied to regional tensions. Americans were encouraged to depart via commercial flights if it was safe or be ready to shelter in place, noting potential risks at locations where Americans gather.

Across the alerts, officials stressed that "President Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and the Department of State have no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens," adding that the U.S. government is prepared to assist those seeking to leave with updated departure information.

Embassies also advised caution more broadly: "We urge all Americans to remain vigilant, follow local authorities' instructions, and review the latest guidance from the U.S. Embassy or Consulate."

The warnings come as the U.S.-Iran conflict enters its fifth week and follow earlier moves to draw down nonessential diplomatic staff.

Iran has since cut off direct diplomatic communications with Washington, complicating already fragile de-escalation efforts.