Tropical Storm Dexter Churns in Atlantic, Expected to Move Away From US Coast

A tropical storm churned Monday in the western Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters say it was expected to move away from the U.S. coast and stay north of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Dexter is the fourth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. It formed late Sunday and was heading east-northeast Monday, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Dexter was located about 255 miles (410 kilometers) northwest of Bermuda. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. Some slight strengthening of the storm was forecast during the next few days.