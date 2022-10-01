×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Tropical Weather | Mexico

Orlene Expected to be Hurricane off Mexico's Pacific Coast

Saturday, 01 October 2022 01:00 AM EDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to grow into a hurricane by Saturday morning as its heads for an expected landfall on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) late Friday. It was centered about 255 miles (410 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes and moving north-northwest at 5 mph (7 kph).

The center said Orlene is a small, compact storm, with tropical storm-force winds extending out only 45 miles (75 kilometers) from the center.

It was forecast to grow to hurricane force by Saturday morning before falling back to tropical storm strength ahead of a forecast Monday landfall in Sinaloa state, in the region around the resort city of Mazatlan.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to grow into a hurricane by Saturday morning as its heads for an expected landfall on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast.The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) late Friday. It was...
Tropical Weather,Mexico
125
2022-00-01
Saturday, 01 October 2022 01:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved