Tropical Storm Priscilla Forms in the Pacific Ocean off the Coast of Mexico

Saturday, 04 October 2025 06:00 PM EDT

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Priscilla formed in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico on Saturday.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Priscilla was a “large tropical storm,” with tropical storm-force winds extending as far as 140 miles (220 kilometers) from its center.

Its maximum sustained winds were 45 mph (75 kph), the center said, and it was located about 285 miles (460 kilometers) south-southwest of Manzanillo and headed toward the northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

A tropical storm watch was issued for part of the coast of southwestern Mexico, from Punta San Telmo to Punta Mita, with tropical storm conditions possible in the area Sunday and Monday.

Priscilla was forecast to reach hurricane status Sunday and generally move parallel to the coast in the coming days.

Another tropical storm off Mexico in the Pacific, Octave, was meandering far from shore with no landfall in the forecast and no coastal watches or warnings in effect due to the system.

Its maximum sustained winds strengthened slightly to 65 mph (100 kph).

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


