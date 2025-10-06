Hurricane Priscilla Forms in the Pacific Ocean off the Southwestern Coast of Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Priscilla has formed in the Pacific Ocean off the southwestern coast of Mexico, with heavy rain and gusty winds affecting coastal areas.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Sunday that Priscilla’s maximum sustained winds were 75 mph (120 kph) and that the storm was located about 285 miles (460 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes. It was headed north-northwest at 3 mph (6 kph).

The center says heavy rainfall and gusty winds are affecting coastal southwestern Mexico with flash flooding possible. Swells generated by Priscilla are affecting parts of the coast in the region and will reach some coastal areas in southwestern and western Mexico and southern Baja California by Monday. The swells are expected to create life-threatening surf and rip currents.

A tropical storm watch was issued for part of the coast of southwestern Mexico, from Punta San Telmo to Punta Mita, with tropical storm conditions in the area Sunday and Monday. Rainfall of up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) was possible in areas of the states of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco.

Another storm well off Mexico in the Pacific, Octave, became a hurricane Sunday with no landfall in the forecast and no coastal watches or warnings. Its top winds were near 80 mph (130 kph), and the hurricane center said it was expected to gradually weaken on Monday. It was located about 995 miles (1,600 kilometers) west-southwest of Baja California's southern tip and was moving northeast at 6 mph (9 kph).