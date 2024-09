John Rapidly Strengthens into a Hurricane off Southern Mexico's Pacific Coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A tropical storm over the eastern Pacific Ocean intensified into a hurricane and was ripping toward Mexico’s southern coast on Monday afternoon.

Originally forecast as a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane John had “rapidly strengthened” into a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kmh). The storm was located 85 miles (135 kilometers) south of Punta Maldonado. It was moving north at 3 mph (6 kmh).

John was forecast to continue strengthening to a major hurricane before making landfall Tuesday.

The center said it could result in dangerous winds and storm surges, as well as “life-threatening” flash floods in the Pacific coast near Oaxaca, a hub of resort towns.

Things were tense in Oaxaca’s coastal cities on Monday shortly after the announcement as residents and businesses were bracing themselves.

Hotels in the tourist city of Puerto Escondido were awaiting instructions from Mexican Civil Protection to begin the eventual evacuation of tourists to transfer them to safer areas.

An employee of one of the hotels in the town, who only gave her name as Monica, indicated that “we are on alert” awaiting instructions from local authorities.

Videos on social media from Puerto Escondido showed flip-flop-clad tourists walking through heavy rain and people pulling their boats out of the water. Strong rains in previous days have already left some roads in the region in a precarious position.

Mexican authorities were meeting Monday afternoon to plan their response to the hurricane.

Through Thursday, John is expected to produce 15 to 30 centimeters (6 to 12 inches) of rain across coastal areas of Chiapas state with more in isolated areas. In areas along and near the Oaxaca coast to southeast Guerrero, between 25 and 50 centimeters (10 and 20 inches) of rain with isolated higher totals can be expected through Thursday.

The hurricane is bleak news for the region, which last year was walloped by a similar rapidly intensifying hurricane.

Hurricane Otis devastated the resort city of Acapulco, where residents had little warning of the strength of what was about to hit them. One of the most rapidly intensifying hurricanes ever seen, scientists at the time said it was a product of changing climate conditions.

Otis blew out power in the city for days, left bodies scattered on the coast and desperate family members searching for lost loved ones. Much of the city was left in a state of lawlessness and thousands scavenged in stores, scrambled for food and water.

