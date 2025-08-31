WATCH TV LIVE

Tropical Storm Kiko Forms in Eastern Pacific Ocean; No Immediate Threat to Land

Sunday, 31 August 2025 12:00 PM EDT

MIAMI (AP) — A new tropical storm has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean, more than a thousand miles (kilometers) off the coast of Mexico. There was no immediate threat to land.

Tropical Storm Kiko developed early Sunday and is expected to become a hurricane later this week, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. The hurricane center did not issue any coastal watches or warnings.

“Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and the system is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday,” the hurricane center said.

The storm's center was located about 1,045 miles (1,680 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph). It is moving at a speed of 9 mph (15 kph).

Tropical storms have wind speeds of between 39 mph (about 63 kph) and 73 mph (about 117 kph). It becomes a hurricane when the wind speed reaches 74 mph (about 119 kph).

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


