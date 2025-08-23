WATCH TV LIVE

Tropical Storm Fernand Forms in Atlantic Ocean

Saturday, 23 August 2025 05:27 PM EDT

Tropical Storm Fernand formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, but it was far from land and forecast to remain over the open ocean.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported that the storm was located about 405 miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was headed north at 15 mph.

The hurricane center said Fernand was expected to pass "well east of Bermuda" and no coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


