WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trinidad tobago state of emergency extension crime

Trinidad and Tobago Extends State of Emergency for 3 Months over Crime

Trinidad and Tobago Extends State of Emergency for 3 Months over Crime

Saturday, 14 March 2026 02:00 PM EDT

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Trinidad and Tobago's government has received House of Representatives approval to extend a state of emergency for three months, as the twin-island Caribbean nation struggles with a high level of crime.

The two motions to extend the measure, which grants the government additional powers, including to make arrests and conduct searches without warrants, were approved in a 26-12 vote late Friday. There were no abstentions.

Trinidad and Tobago has spent roughly 10 of the last 14 months under an emergency.

The state of emergency has an initial duration of up to 15 days, but the government can extend it if needed. The persistence of such moves has affected the country's tourism industry.

The main opposition has slammed the renewal of state of emergency periods, accusing the government of failing in its attempts to address the crime situation.

The nation has recorded more than 60 killings so far this year.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Trinidad and Tobago's government has received House of Representatives approval to extend a state of emergency for three months, as the twinisland Caribbean nation struggles with a high level of crime.The two motions to extend the measure, which grants the government...
trinidad tobago state of emergency extension crime
164
2026-00-14
Saturday, 14 March 2026 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved