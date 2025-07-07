Japan Will Continue Trade Talks with the US, PM Ishiba Says

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Tuesday that Japan would continue negotiations with the United States to seek a bilateral trade deal that benefits both countries.

The remark came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's notification via a letter that Japan, along with South Korea, would be hit with 25% tariffs from August 1.

While Tokyo and Washington have failed to reach an agreement so far, some progress has been made in talks that helped Japan avert a hike in U.S. tariffs to around 30% or 35% as suggested recently by Trump, Ishiba told a meeting with cabinet ministers to discuss Japan's strategy on the tariffs.

"We have received a proposal from the United States to swiftly proceed with negotiations towards the newly set August 1 deadline, and that depending on Japan's response, the content of the letter could be revised," Ishiba said.