Sen. Cotton: Israel Still Has 'Tricks up Their Sleeve'

Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Tom Cotton, R-Ark., suggested on Sunday that following Israel's provocative strikes on Iran, Israel still "has more than a few tricks up their sleeve."

On CBS' "Face the Nation," host Margaret Brennan asked Cotton whether the United States should supply bombs to Israel for a potential strike on Iran's nuclear enrichment sites, despite the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's assessment for 2025 that Iran is "not building a nuclear weapon," and that its theocratic leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003."

Cotton replied that he's "not going to speculate about the methods that the United States or Israel might use to protect our own interests."

He went on to note that it is "widely known that Israel does not have heavy bombers. It doesn't have those 30,000 pound penetrating munitions. But as we saw with Hezbollah last fall, as we saw in Iran on Thursday night, when the Mossad had infiltrated officers and agents and manufactured drones in Iran, Israel has more than a few tricks up their sleeve, and I wouldn't be surprised if Israel has other cards yet to play."

Israel has maintained a posture of ambiguity on its own nuclear weapons program but it is widely believed they possess such weapons. In 1986, whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu, a former Israeli nuclear technician, claimed that Israel did indeed harbor its own nuclear weapons program.