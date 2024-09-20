Tim Walz Meets US Hostage Families, Pledges Support for Their Release

Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota and Democrat nominee for vice president, met with the families of U.S. hostages whom Hamas holds in Gaza, according to Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign.

The governor "emphasized that Vice President Harris, alongside President Biden, will continue doing everything possible to secure the release of their family members and all the hostages, including the remains of those who have been tragically confirmed to be deceased," the campaign said.

It added that Walz "expressed his solidarity with the families and told them he stands with them as they continue to advocate for the release of their loved ones," per the campaign. "Walz stated that the people of Israel must never again face the horror that the terrorist organization Hamas caused on Oct. 7. He condemned the brutality against both Americans and Israelis and reaffirmed his and Vice President Harris' commitment to Israel's security."

The governor told the hostage families about the Biden administration's "efforts to end the war and ensure Israel is secure, all hostages are released and the suffering in Gaza ends" and "offered his continued support for these families," the campaign said.

Democratic Majority For Israel thanked Walz "for meeting with hostage families and standing with Israel during this difficult time."

In early September, Walz walked away without answering a reporter's question at the Minnesota State Fair about the bodies of six hostages, including a U.S. citizen, which the Israeli military recovered in Gaza and identified. He has also said that anti-Israel protesters are "speaking out for all the right reasons."