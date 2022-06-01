Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Money, Missiles for Ukraine Draw 'Parallels to Vietnam'

The billions of dollars that are heading to Ukraine, plus President Joe Biden's promise of medium-range missiles, is leading to a situation that draws "parallels to Vietnam," Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"We sent money [to Vietnam]; they stole some of it," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "We sent some armament in there. They couldn't handle it. We sent advisers in and then we sent troops in. And then, they sent body bags home of American soldiers."

Burchett's comments come after Biden has agreed, in an opinion piece for The New York Times, to provide Ukraine with high-mobility artillery rocket systems that can hit targets up to 50 miles away as part of a $700 million weapons package that could be unveiled Wednesday.

The agreement came after Ukraine made assurances that the missiles will not be used to hit targets inside Russia, but Burchett said that "medium-range missiles, you move them to the border and they become long-range missiles," Burchett said.

Meanwhile, $40 billion has been approved for Ukraine "basically unchecked," and Biden has "already sent, I believe $13 billion," said the congressman. "That makes for $53 billion. Russia's entire military budget this year is $62 billion."

Burchett added that he does support Ukraine's fight for freedom, but he believes Europe "is going to have to step up at some point."

The congressman also talked about the baby formula shortage, including why he would not vote to support the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act when he did support another piece of legislation to get the formula back on the shelves.

"The other bill was just a Democrat payback," said Burchett. "I think of the $23 million or $27 million of it went for pay raises for USDA. We can't even get meat processing plants in Tennessee and around the country to work and yet we're paying these bureaucrats more money as a payback."

Burchett also addressed the Democrats' call for gun bans after the tragedy at the Uvalde, Texas school that claimed 21 lives, and said he does not agree with the growing call to keep 18-year-olds from buying guns.

"Well, 18 years old ... we allow men and women to go fight for the country and die for this country," said Burchett. "I support the Second Amendment. You know, we take one oath and we take office, and I don't know where the president was … we have short memories again.

"Timothy McVeigh. 186 people died. I believe 17 kids. He used ammonium nitrate fertilizer. You can go down to the hardware store and buy it, and mix it with diesel fuel. And then there was regulations coming out, that we're going to regulate ammonium nitrate … it's a case in point. We cannot regulate evil. This country has to support law enforcement."

