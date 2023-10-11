Rep. Burchett: Israel Will Deliver 'Old Testament Justice' to Hamas

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told reporters Wednesday that Israel will deliver "Old Testament justice" to Hamas for the terrorist group's unprovoked bloody attack.

The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, had died in Israel since Saturday's assault.

Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed reports of 40 children being slaughtered, some by beheading.

More than 1,100 Palestinians had been killed and nearly 5,400 in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Although 22 U.S. citizens have been confirmed killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Burkett said Israel does not want the U.S. taking control of the retribution.

"So in Israel, the last thing they want is America sticking their nose in the middle of this thing," Burchett said while walking to a House Republican conference vote on the next speaker, the Washington Examiner reported. "They're gonna handle it and there's gonna be Old Testament justice pretty quick."

Burchett said he did not think the absence of a House speaker indicates the U.S. won’t be able to support Israel.

"We're [House members] not going to do anything — the president's doing what he should be doing," Burchett said. "When they see that aircraft carrier [USS Gerald R. Ford], the largest aircraft carrier in the world off the coast, I think that's a pretty clear message where America is."

Biden ordered the Defense Department to move the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group — including the aircraft carrier, a missile cruiser, and several missile destroyers — to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. will be "rapidly providing" additional equipment and resources to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The secretary also said a small group of U.S. special operations forces was working with the IDF.

The House GOP conference finished its secret ballot Wednesday afternoon, making House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., the nominee to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Scalise told reporters his first order of business as House speaker would be passing a bipartisan resolution on support for Israel.