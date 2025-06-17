WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tiktok | china | forced technology transfer | intellectual property theft | donald trump | privacy

Trump: Will Probably Extend TikTok Deadline Again

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 06:36 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would likely extend a deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the U.S. assets of short video app TikTok.

The president said in May he would extend the June 19 deadline after the app helped him with young voters in the 2024 election. His comments to reporters on Air Force One on Tuesday reiterated that sentiment.

"Probably, yeah," Trump said when asked about extending the deadline. "Probably have to get China approval but I think we'll get it. I think President Xi will ultimately approve it."

