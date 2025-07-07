WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: thomas barrack | lebanon | hezbollah | arms

US Special Envoy 'Satisfied' With Lebanon Reply to US Roadmap to Disarm Hezbollah

Monday, 07 July 2025 07:11 AM EDT

U.S. special envoy Thomas Barrack said on Monday that he was "unbelievably satisfied" with the Lebanese government's reply to an American proposal on how to disarm Hezbollah, which had signaled in recent days that it will not give up all its arms.

"What the government gave us was something spectacular in a very short period of time. I'm unbelievably satisfied with the response," Barrack told reporters after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, without giving details of the response.

Aoun's team gave Barrack a seven-page reply to his June 19 proposal. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
U.S. special envoy Thomas Barrack said on Monday that he was "unbelievably satisfied" with the Lebanese government's reply to an American proposal on how to disarm Hezbollah, which had signaled in recent days that it will not give up all its arms.
thomas barrack, lebanon, hezbollah, arms
90
2025-11-07
Monday, 07 July 2025 07:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved