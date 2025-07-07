US Special Envoy 'Satisfied' With Lebanon Reply to US Roadmap to Disarm Hezbollah

U.S. special envoy Thomas Barrack said on Monday that he was "unbelievably satisfied" with the Lebanese government's reply to an American proposal on how to disarm Hezbollah, which had signaled in recent days that it will not give up all its arms.

"What the government gave us was something spectacular in a very short period of time. I'm unbelievably satisfied with the response," Barrack told reporters after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, without giving details of the response.

Aoun's team gave Barrack a seven-page reply to his June 19 proposal.