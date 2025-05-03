WATCH TV LIVE

Woman Dies When a Bomb She Is Carrying Explodes in the Greek City of Thessaloniki, Police Say

Saturday, 03 May 2025 03:00 AM EDT

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A woman was killed early Saturday in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands, police said.

The 38-year-old woman apparently was carrying the bomb to place it outside a nearby bank around 5 a.m., police said.

Several storefronts and vehicles were damaged by the explosion.

The woman was known to authorities after taking part in several past robberies, according to police, who said they are investigating her possible ties to extreme leftist groups.

