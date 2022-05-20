×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: The AP Interview | Tai

The AP Interview: US Trade Rep. Sees Opportunity in Recovery

The AP Interview: US Trade Rep. Sees Opportunity in Recovery

Friday, 20 May 2022 12:01 PM

BANGKOK (AP) — The top U.S. trade negotiator says that with world economies all suffering from more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic and global supply problems exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States has an “incredible opportunity” to engage with other nations and forge new partnerships and agreements.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told The Associated Press on Friday as she started a trip to Asia that a new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to be announced with President Joe Biden in Japan on Monday will demonstrate “the U.S. abiding commitment as a partner to the countries in this region.”

She says it’s “a robust and holistic approach to economics and investing in each other that we’re bringing” and will include engagement on supply chain stability, clean energy, decarbonization, taxes and anti-corruption measures.

She says Asian partners have been enthusiastic about the proposal.

“I don’t think anybody’s economy is stronger because of COVID and there is a pretty pervasive sense of anxiety about how we recover,” she says. “I actually think that this presents an incredible opportunity.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The top U.S. trade negotiator says that with world economies all suffering from more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic and global supply problems exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States has an "incredible opportunity" to engage with other...
The AP Interview,Tai
178
2022-01-20
Friday, 20 May 2022 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved