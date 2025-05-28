WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: thailand cambodia soldiers border clash

Thai and Cambodian Soldiers Briefly Clash in a Disputed Border Area

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 02:00 AM EDT

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai and Cambodian soldiers briefly fired at each other in their disputed border area Wednesday, the Thai and Cambodian armies said.

The Thai statement said the Cambodian soldiers entered a disputed area and Thai soldiers approached the area to negotiate but due to misunderstanding, the Cambodian side opened fire and the Thai soldiers then retaliated.

Cambodian army spokesperson Mao Phalla said the Cambodian troops were conducting a routine patrol along the border when the Thai side opened fire.

The clash lasted about 10 minutes until local commanders spoke to each other and ordered a ceasefire. The Thai army said the two were negotiating.

The Thai army said it had no casualties, and the Cambodian official said there was no immediate information on its casualties.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

