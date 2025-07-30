Thailand and Cambodia Reaffirm Ceasefire after China-brokered Meeting in Shanghai

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thailand and Cambodia reaffirmed their shaky ceasefire on Wednesday after China helped mediate a peace process to end days of border fighting.

The ceasefire reached in Malaysia was supposed to take effect at midnight on Monday, but was quickly tested. Thailand's army accused Cambodia of launching attacks in multiple areas early Tuesday, while Cambodia said there was no firing in any location. The Thai army then reported exchanges of gunfire into Wednesday morning but said there was no use of heavy artillery.

“Such act of aggression constitutes once again a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement by Cambodian forces and their apparent lack of good faith,” Thailand's Foreign Ministry said in a statement early Wednesday.

A Thai military statement issued later in the day listed seven alleged hostile actions and truce violations by Cambodia. The statement condemned "these reckless and irresponsible actions by Cambodian forces and reaffirms Thailand’s adherence to peace, restraint, and humanitarian principles.”

“Should violations persist, Thailand will take appropriate and decisive measures,” it cautioned.

Earlier, both sides had appeared to reaffirm their commitment to a ceasefire, with representatives appearing smiling in a photo with a Chinese vice minister Sun Weidong at a meeting in Shanghai.

Later on Wednesday, the Cambodian and Thai ambassadors to the United Nations traded accusation about the border dispute during a high-level meeting at the General Assembly in New York to discuss a two-state solution to the nearly 80-year Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“Today, our peace has been gravely disrupted,” Cambodia’s Ambassador Chhea Keo said. “The situation along our border remain fragile, following a series of hostile acts by our neighbors.”

Thailand’s Ambassador Cherdchai Chaivaivid said he hadn’t intended to raise the issue, but countered that after Monday's ceasefire in Malaysia, “we saw cross-border fire and incursion into Thailand territory” on Tuesday.

“Thailand urges our neighbor to adhere strictly to the cease fire agreement and reaffirms its commitment to working through existing bilateral channel and to refrain from disseminating false or misleading information and to engage in good faith,” he said.

The meeting involved Kung Phaok, a senior official at Cambodia's Foreign Affairs Ministry, and Jullapong Nonsrichai, executive advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

“Cambodia and Thailand reiterated to China their commitment to the ceasefire consensus and expressed appreciation for China’s positive role in de-escalating the situation,” a statement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

China said the informal meeting was its “latest diplomatic effort” and it was playing a “constructive role in resolving their border dispute," according to the same statement.

China's peacemaking efforts reflects its “serious concerns” about another conflict so close to its borders, said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor of international relations at Thailand's Chulalongkorn University, citing the ongoing Myanmar civil war.

“The Chinese and U.S. interests align on this, which is very rare,” he said. “China does not want more instability in its backyard. And Trump wants to have another peacemaking win.”

Others say that China's move to publicize its diplomacy was a response to the U.S. approach.

“Trump’s approach of linking tariff deals to sensitivity sovereignty issues has undeniably been effective, but I doubt this will be good for the U.S in the long run,” said Tita Sanglee, an associate fellow at the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. “China is likely to seize on this contrast to present itself as the more understanding and respectful mediator.”

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, agreed on Monday to an “unconditional” halt in fighting, which has killed at least 41 people.

The meeting was hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as annual chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He called the ceasefire a “vital first step towards de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security.”

The ceasefire was brokered with U.S. pressure, as Trump said he would not move forward with trade agreements if the conflict continued.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington welcomed the ceasefire declaration.

“President (Donald) Trump and I are committed to an immediate cessation of violence and expect the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honor their commitments to end this conflict,” Rubio said in a statement.

But the Thai army said there was an attack Tuesday night in Phu Makhuea, a mountain in a disputed area next to Thaikand’s Sisaket province.

The Thai government separately said it has complained to Malaysia, the U.S. and China about Cambodia’s alleged breach of the ceasefire agreement previously.

Cambodia and Thailand have clashed in the past over their 800-kilometer (500-mile) border. The fighting began Thursday after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers. Tensions had been growing since May when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a confrontation that created a diplomatic rift and roiled Thailand’s domestic politics.

By Wednesday, there were some signs of calm along the border, with some of the more than 260,000 people displaced by the fighting returning to their homes. Still, many remain behind in evacuation shelters, uncertain of their fate.

Vendor Kanchana Sukjit, 33, said she fled home near the Ta Muen Thom temple with a few belongings and her small white-colored dog Nam Khaeng, which means ice in Thai. The temple had been one of the main flashpoints in the conflict over the past week.

It was the first time she had to flee home like this and she was worried as she waited for clearer instructions about what happens next.

“I’m stressed when I read the news, like when reports said they were going to fire (a long-range rocket), because my home is right next to a military camp. I was quite stressed that day because I was afraid that my home would get caught in a crossfire,” she said.

Saksornchai reported from Surin, Thailand. Sopheng Cheang in Samrong, Cambodia, and Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul in Bangkok contributed to this report.