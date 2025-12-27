WATCH TV LIVE

Thailand and Cambodia Sign New Ceasefire Agreement to End Border Fighting

Saturday, 27 December 2025 01:01 AM EST

Thailand and Cambodia on Saturday announced they have signed an agreement to implement a ceasefire to end weeks of armed combat along their border over competing claims to territory. It took effect at noon local time.

In addition to ending fighting, the agreement calls for no further military movements by either side and no violations of either side’s airspace for military purposes.

Only Thailand had employed airstrikes in the fighting, as recently as Saturday morning, according to a statement issued earlier by Cambodia’s defense ministry.

Another major clause calls for Thailand —“after the ceasefire has been fully maintained for 72 hours”— to repatriate 18 Cambodian soldiers it has held as prisoners since earlier fighting in July. Their release has been a major demand of the Cambodian side.

