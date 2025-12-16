WH Designates Colombia's Clan Del Golfo as Terrorist Group

The Trump administration has formally designated Colombia's Clan del Golfo criminal network as a transnational terrorist organization, expanding U.S. sanctions against one of the country's most powerful drug trafficking groups.

In an update posted Tuesday, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control added Clan del Golfo — also known as the Gulf Clan and Los Urabeños — to its Specially Designated Nationals list as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

The designation subjects the group to enhanced sanctions, including secondary sanctions risk, and allows broader enforcement actions against those providing material support.

U.S. officials say the group is deeply involved in large-scale drug trafficking and violent criminal activity.