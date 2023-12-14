×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: terrorists | israel | gaza | surrender | idf

More Than 70 Terrorists Surrender in Beit Lahiya

Thursday, 14 December 2023 09:31 AM EST

More than 70 terrorists laid down their weapons and surrendered to Israeli forces during an operation in the area of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said Thursday afternoon.

The arrests were made after soldiers located a building used by Hamas operatives and fought with the terrorists, killing several of them.

Battles continued to rage in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood and in Jabalia, also in the northern Gaza Strip, where “many terrorists” were killed, and in Khan Yunis in the south over the past day, the IDF said earlier Thursday.

In Shejaiya, soldiers searched a school complex “that served as a central focus of the fighting of the Hamas Shejaiya Battalion,” killing terrorists and destroying terrorist infrastructure in the compound.

In the Khan Yunis area, soldiers found weapons and grenades and destroyed two tunnel shafts, a rocket launch pit, and a weapons warehouse.

Near the Jabalia refugee camp, IDF soldiers demolished terrorist infrastructure, located weapons, and killed terrorists. After being identified by ground forces, a Hamas sniper was eliminated by a helicopter gunship.

Terrorist groups in Gaza continue to fire rockets into Israel, with warning sirens sounding in border communities Thursday morning.

Also on Thursday morning, the IDF released for publication that Maj. Elisha Levinshtern, 38, from Harish, was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

His death brings to 116 the number of soldiers killed since the start of ground operations in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 27; 445 soldiers have died since the start of the war on Oct. 7.

Lt. Col. Yuval Mazoz will replace Lt. Col. Tomer Grinberg, who was killed in Shejaia on Tuesday, as commander of the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, the IDF said Thursday.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
More than 70 terrorists laid down their weapons and surrendered to Israeli forces during an operation in the area of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said Thursday afternoon. The arrests were made after soldiers...
terrorists, israel, gaza, surrender, idf
301
2023-31-14
Thursday, 14 December 2023 09:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved